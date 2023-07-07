BTS' Jungkook teases upcoming song SEVEN schedule; drops pictures on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook's upcoming track SEVEN

BTS Jungkook has everyone left breathless with his latest concept pictures of his upcoming son Seven Schedules. The official Instagram handle of the popular K-pop group dropped a picture of Jungkook in which he was seen posing shirtless while sporting an open blazer. He accessorized his look with a number of silver chains and looked hottest as ever.

The picture has left fans across the world gasping for breath. I'm so excited for my baby, one of the fans wrote in the comments section. Another user died in this photo. Never wanted to be a chain before, a third comment read.

SEVEN is slated to release on July 14. Earlier, BIGHIT Music issued a statement regarding the upcoming track which read, "We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is a summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level.

The official teaser of the music video will drop on July 12 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The music video of the song will be unveiled on July 14 at 12 am ET (9.30 am IST) and the Seven official performance video the next day at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The recording film will be unveiled on July 25 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST).

Meanwhile, according to reports, the popular K-drama actress Han So-hee has also been roped in to star in the music video Seven. The Nevertheless star has already completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles. The BTS star was recently in Los Angeles to finish his solo work. Both the artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time.

Latest Entertainment News