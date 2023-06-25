BTS Jimin surprises fans with his amazing dancing skills wearing slippers | Watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jimin going viral on social media.

BTS has a crazy fan following and these boys have left us all stunned with each other of their songs. Jimin has been trending on Twitter after a video of him wearing slippers and flawlessly practicing dance for his upcoming shows has gone viral. It rose on the trending topics chart for K-Pop-related terms. Despite wearing slippers, Jimin nailed it with his dance moves. He was seen doing stunts such as jumping over the back dancers. Well, it isn’t easy to dance in slippers due to the lack of grip.

Fans are in awe at the way he’s able to control his body so perfectly. As dancers may know, it’s tough to dance in slippers due to being slippery. Kudos to Jimin for his amazing abilities.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Suga is at the end of his world tour and netizens couldn’t contain their excitement after three special guests were spotted at the final show. Over the past months, Suga has been touring across the world and performing in front of ARMYS, shocking them with his unreal performances and charisma.

Of course, considering Suga was back in Seoul for the first shows, it wasn’t surprising that netizens expected some huge stars. On the first night, Suga’s show was full of HYBE’s hoobaes, as netizens noticed that LE SSEFARIM and ENHYPEN attended the show. PSY also made a surprise appearance when he came on stage and performed with Suga with all the choreography that fans and Jungkook love.

Although the members arrived at different times, ARMYS loved that ARMYs saw all three of BTS’ maknae line vibing along to Suga during the concert. Of course, Suga didn’t miss an opportunity to give a special shoutout to his younger brothers, and they had the cutest reaction to being mentioned during the show.

