BTS Friendship Tattoos: Designer reveals what Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook tattoos mean

BTS Friendship Tattoo: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook got inked after releasing their album, Proof. While all the seven members got '7' tattooed, they chose different fonts and sites for it. While RM got the tattoo just above the ankle, J-Hope got inked on one of his calf legs. Jimin, on the other hand, has the friendship tattoo on his finger and Jungkook and Jin have them behind the ear and on the back side of the waist, respectively.

Instagram user @polyc took to his Instagram account to share about the BTS friendship tattoo and what was the collective idea behind them. Users shared that when put together, these seven tattoos make up for 'BTS'. In an Instagram Story post, the tattoo artist mentioned that “it was such an honor” to work for the septet. "It was really such an honor.. I think that just as much as you put your trust in me, it's right for me to show you with a cooler/ more amazing work.. Sincerely thank you," he wrote.

Netizens reacted to the post with much love and adulation for Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. "GUYS.. the tattoo artist behind the 7 tattoos bangtan got just shared that they come together to form ‘bts’ like this… I AM CRYING," an ARMY wrote on Twitter, another said, "All the 7s tattoo combined, and you got 'BTS'. It's definitely a soulmate thing." Several others pointed out how the tattoo artist said these tattoos won't be replicated and can't be used for commercial purposes.

In June, during a Korean-language interview, the band members said that they would be taking a "hiatus." But within hours, Hybe issued a statement saying that the work "hiatus" was an English mistranslation. Instead, they would be allowing time to pursue solo projects. Also, the members will be attending Korean military service.

