Britney Spears offers to help fans struggling due to coronavirus

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she will be helping out three fans during the lockdown in the US over the coronavirus spread. In a video posted on her Instagram page, the singer said her sister nominated her in the 'Do Your Part Challenge' and she is taking it forward by nominating three more people.
"Our world is going through such hard times right now... Whether it's with food or I'm getting your child diapers or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out," Spears, 38, said in the video.
Fight Against Coronavirus
In the caption, Spears said she will be picking three fans to "help out during this difficult time" and nominated Will Smith, Kate Hudson, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for the challenge.
My sister @jamielynnspears has nominated me to participate in the #DoYourPartChallenge so I’m picking 3 fans to help out during this difficult time … DM me and let me know how I can help and I will do what I can !!! GOD BLESS 😘😘😘 I nominate @willsmith @samasghari @cadehudson22 !!!
The COVID-19 virus, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 14,000 people.