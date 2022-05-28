Boney Kapoor's credit card misused, filmmaker loses Rs 3.82 lakh in cyber fraud

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor

Fraudulent transactions of around Rs 4 lakh took place by allegedly using the credit card of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. According to the complaint, Rs 3.82 lakh was transferred from Kapoor's account in five fraudulent transactions on February 9. A case has been registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Boney Kapoor came to know that money had been withdrawn from his bank account and he enquired the bank about this. Following this, he lodged a written complaint with the police.

Janhvi Kapoor's father told the police that neither anyone asked for his credit card details nor did he receive any phone call regarding this. Police officials suspected that someone had obtained the data while Kapoor was using the card.

It has been learned that money from Kapoor's card went to the account of a company in Gurugram. The investigation is underway.

On the work front, Boney is also set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

(ani)