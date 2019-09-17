Happy birthday PM Modi: Wishes pour in from Bollywood

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood Celebs wish PM Modi on his birthday

PM Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today and while birthday wishes continue to pour in from across the world, Bollywood celebrities aren't behind. Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

Posting a picture on her Instagram Kangana Ranaut wishe PM on his birthday. She wrote " Some people are special, and needless to say, you're the most special one out there. The way you work with discipline, handle things, care about the country and love all its citizens, is beyond words. I wish for you A very very Happy and Amazing Birthday, @narendramodi Ji. God Bless!"

Taking to his Twitter handle actor Vivek Oberoi uploaded a video message wishing PM

"Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind

Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM #NarendraModiBirthday @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iICWIi1LRB — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher also wished PM on his birthday and posted a picture with him on his Twitter and prayed for his good health and long life

Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come. आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी।आपको जन्म दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी आपकी स्वस्थ एवं लंबी आयु की प्रार्थना करते हैं।🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PYxMpuCOM6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2019

Whereas filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished PM on his birthday and congratulated him for his developmental reforms. He tweeted "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life"

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

Karan Johar tweeted his birthday wish for PM. He wrote "Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead....respectfully yours....

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead....respectfully yours.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2019

Multi-talented Ayushmann Khurana also tweeted his birthday wish for PM

May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji! 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 17, 2019

Actor Arjun Kapoor wishing PM Modi on his birthday said PM is an inspiration for everyone with his hard work and dedication for the country.

Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you...Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 17, 2019

Ajay Devgn tweeted his birthday wishes for PM