Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Happy birthday PM Modi: Wishes pour in from Bollywood

Happy birthday PM Modi: Wishes pour in from Bollywood

PM Modi is celebrating his 69 today and birthday wishes have been pouring in. Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish him on his birthday

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 12:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood Celebs wish PM Modi on his birthday

PM Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today and while birthday wishes continue to pour in from across the world, Bollywood celebrities aren't behind. Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

Posting a picture on her Instagram Kangana Ranaut wishe PM on his birthday. She wrote " Some people are special, and needless to say, you're the most special one out there. The way you work with discipline, handle things, care about the country and love all its citizens, is beyond words. I wish for you A very very Happy and Amazing Birthday, @narendramodi Ji. God Bless!"

 

Taking to his Twitter handle actor Vivek Oberoi uploaded a video message wishing PM

"Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind 

Actor Anupam Kher also wished PM on his birthday and posted a picture with him on his Twitter and prayed for his good health and long life

Whereas filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished PM on his birthday and congratulated him for his developmental reforms. He tweeted "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji  My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life"

Karan Johar tweeted his birthday wish for PM. He wrote "Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead....respectfully yours.... 

 

Multi-talented Ayushmann Khurana also tweeted his birthday wish for PM

Actor Arjun Kapoor wishing PM Modi on his birthday said PM is an inspiration for everyone with his hard work and dedication for the country.

Ajay Devgn tweeted his birthday wishes for PM

 

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLisa Ray leaves fans amazed with her free and unfiltered pho Next StoryPrabhas unveils first poster of SLB's Mann Bairagi  