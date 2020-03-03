Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra opens up on his breakup with Akanksha Puri

After being one of the six finalists on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra bagged the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Post leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, within 24 hours he was roped in for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge leaving both netizens and the contestants on the show confused about his relationship status.

The women who came to impress Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also enquired about his relationship status and also about the tattoo he has of Akanksha’s name. Paras Chhabra has now cleared the air about his relationship status in an interview with Bombay Times. He stated that he has spoken about his relationship with Akanksha Puri during the show as well.

“My relationship with Akanksha Puri was in its last leg before I entered the house. We were having problems from past few months. When I was entering the show I told Akanksha, we will discuss about these issues after the show is over. I don’t understand why she is claiming that she was sending my clothes and handling my flat and bank accounts? Akanksha knew that things are getting over between us and it was not because I had gotten a show that I was planning to break up with her", Paras Chhabra was quoted as saying to the leading daily.

Furthermore, the Splitsvilla winner added, "I was financially secure and not dependent on her. I have never asked her to look after my flat or bank accounts or belongings. I came to know later that Akanksha was choosing my clothes and sending them. I was never requesting her. If she was my girlfriend then she did not have to go on record that she was doing all this for me. What was her reason to prove to others that she was doing things for me?”.

On the work front, Akansha is seen Vighnaharta Ganesh while Paras is seen in Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill.

