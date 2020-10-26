Bhatts and Kapoors together celebrated Soni Razdan's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt celebrates mommy Soni Razdan's birthday

Daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt celebrated mommy Soni Razdan's birthday with full enthusiasm, zeal and excitement. Soni turned 64 on Sunday. On mommy's birthday Alia Bhatt had some special guests at her home. Take a look, who are they?

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joined Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen in celebrating mommy's birthday at the their residence, wherein Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in pink.

Taking to her Instagram story Ranbir's sister Riddhima shared a photo, featuring the Bhatts and the Kapoors. In the photo, Soni Razdan is sandwiched between Ranbir and Shaheen while Alia can be seen posing with Ranbir's mother Neetu.

Earlier on Sunday, Alia and Shaheen had filled up their Instagram with birthday posts for mom Soni Razdan.

Sharing a photo alongside Soni, Alia wrote "They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much."

While Shaheen shared a throwback picture of Soni and said: "A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.

- Washington Irving

Happy Birthday to the moral, emotional and geographical centre of our family. I love you."

Meanwhile, Alia gave a massive shout-out to Shaheen Bhatt for making mom's big day, special, saying "Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration."

