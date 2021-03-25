Image Source : IG/SIDHARTH SHUKLA, ABHINAV SHUKLA BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla and BB14's Abhinav Shukla's fun banter on Twitter leaves netizens in splits

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla and Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla recently got into a fun banter on the microblogging site Twitter. The two contestants who enjoy a massive fanbase on social media platforms after their stint in the Bigg Boss house took the internet by storm. Abhinav Shukla took to his Twitter account and dropped a question for Sidharth after the latter's tweet for a teacher to be lenient went viral.

In a tweet, Abhinav asked Sidharth if he was lenient as a toofani senior in the Bigg Boss house. He wrote, "Read an article of @sidharth_shukla asking a teacher to be lenient! Bhai were you lenient as a senior in BB house ?? I am ready for a smart answer though!" To no surprise, Sidharth had a witty reply to Abhinav's question.

Toofani senior Sidharth asked Abhinav to give him a call so that he can explain to him first what's the difference between a teacher and a senior. Sidharth tweeted, "Bhai call karna ... Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ..... Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega......"

Abhinav further replied to Sidharth and said that he expected a smart reply from him. He tweeted, "Dekh bhai etna to mujhey pata tha tera jawaab smart hoga! Now you agreed to be lenient so... calling you ..."

Abhinav's tweet came after Sidharth tweeted his wishes for the students who are appearing for their exams and people looking for jobs. To everyone who is appearing for exams ... going for interviews.... or have to file a project ...... My Best Wishes are with you ... do real well and make us all Proud."

Sidharth also replied to a teacher who commented on his tweet and asked her to be kind and lenient towards her students while checking and setting exam papers. He tweeted, “Plz be kind and slightly lenient.... the student in me remembering my long forgotten days (sic).”

For the unversed, Sidharth had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a toofani senior where Abhinav Shukla entered as a contestant.

On the professional front, Sidharth will next be seen in the web series Broken but beautiful season 3 with Ankur Rathee's sister Sonia Rathee in the lead role. The new season will soon stream on AltBalaji. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla recently dropped a music video with his wife Rubina Dilaik titled Marjaneya. The song became a huge hit.