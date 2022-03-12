Bappi Lahiri's Instagram handle shares FIRST tribute post after his death: 'Legacy lives on forever'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri

Bollywood's 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 at the age of 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. On Saturday (March 12), a tribute in memory of the late star was posted on his official Instagram handle. The tribute comprised of an awe-inspiring monochrome picture of Lahiri, highlighting his gold watch, bracelets and rings. Bappi Da was well-known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses. His family members had also adorned him with his signature style for his cremation, held on February 17.

Further, the Instagram tribute's caption read, "The Legacy lives on Forever#bappilahiri." Fans, family and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with heartfelt comments. "Comeback daddy," his daughter Rema Lahiri wrote.

"Miss you Dada," singer Alisha Chinai added. "Miss you Bappi da you always lives in our heart," a fan chimed in.

Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA- Obstructive Sleep. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the director of CritiCare hospital.

Over the years, Lahiri had crafted the image of a pop icon—aided by his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck, his sunglasses and his inventive music in films like "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", "Namak Halaal" and "Sharaabi". Lahiri was known for his chartbusters like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", "Aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.