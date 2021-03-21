Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISH VIDYARTHI Ashish Vidyarthi tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi says he is "relieved" after testing negative for coronavirus. The 58-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital here after he tested positive on March 11. Vidyarthi, best known for his work in films like "Drohkaal", "1942: A Love Story" and "Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin", took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update with fans. In a 30-second video, the actor thanked well-wishers for their prayers.

"I tested positive on March 11, I'm now negative. This is the tenth day, I am so relieved. Thank you for your love, affection and prayers. My sugar levels are fluctuating a bit, but they will stabilise in one or two days," Vidyarthi said.

In the caption of the post, the actor wrote that it was the time to "spread hope and cheer". "Let this be the season of hope," he added.

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday. The 813 new infections pushed the tally to 6,47,161, with 6.32 lakh patients having recovered from the virus.