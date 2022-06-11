Arjun Kanungo recalls facing similar conditions at Kolkata venue where KK performed last: 'I couldn't breathe'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KANUNGO Arjun Kanungo on KK's Kolkata concert venue

The untimely demise of Bollywood singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath has left his fans with a void that can never be filled. They are still struggling to let the news of his passing settle in. Meanwhile, singer-composer Arjun Kanungo recently made shocking revelations about his experience of performing at the same auditorium in Kolkata where singer KK breathed last after his health deteriorated. Stressing the importance of providing a safe infrastructure to the artists by the organizers, Arjun shared that he had faced a similar situation when he performed in the same auditorium. While talking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said, "I did hear the auditorium was extremely hot. I have performed at that auditorium before and I had the same experience... I couldn’t breathe."

"It is insane how hot it is. It was so hot, the ACs were not working. These older auditoriums are not maintained well. It’s a multi-varied problem. The auditorium should have been better. I don’t know if they (the management) were aware. If they were aware that he’s not feeling well, and he said something, then they should have stopped the show. It doesn’t matter, it’s (just) one show," he added.

Arjun further demanded that organizers should be vigilant and arrange every possible medical facility so that such incidents can be avoided in the future."When we do a shoot, every call sheet comes with the (details of) closest hospital and police station. Organisers need to figure out where the closest hospital is. If the organizer knows the artiste is not feeling well, they need to act," he further said.

About KK's death

The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was taken to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. The auditorium where his concert was held was overcrowded as informed by the staff members at Nazrul Manch. The legendary singer was endowed with a powerful yet soothing voice that would be remembered by his fans for decades.