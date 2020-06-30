Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma recalls her journey from young girl to producer after Bulbbul's success

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma says her early start in showbiz has taught her a lot, adding that she applies that wisdom in her personal and professional life every day. "The story of 'Bulbbul'' is the story of a girl's journey from innocence to strength and resilience... and it's a story I'm all too familiar with," she began her post on Instagram.

Looking back at her journey, she said: "Getting to be a part of the modelling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth."

"From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there's a quiet strength to that," she added.

The actress said that she "chose to dive into work when I was a teenager".

"And I've been growing ever since. The early start has taught me a lot and I choose to apply that wisdom in my personal and professional life every day," she added.

The actress made a dream debut in Bollywood opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi".

She launched her production house Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, and has backed unconventional stories, bankrolling films like "NH10", "Pari", "Phillauri", the web-series "Paatal Lok", which was her debut digital production and which turned out to be a massive hit and recent supernatural thriller film "Bulbbul".

