Anil Kapoor-Rahul Bose's warm Twitter exchange will take away your Monday blues

Sharing a personal account while shooting 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently opened up about his favourite scene from the film which he was looking forward to shooting the most. The actor recounted how he 'almost killed' co-star Rahul Bose while acting the scene out. In the film, Kapoor was seen essaying the role of Bose's father-in-law. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Anil posted a video where he speaks about the same and captioned it, "Talking about a scene I was looking forward to shooting the most & how it turned out better than I had imagined!"

Soon after, Rahul responded to Anil's tweet with a quirky post, writing, "Mr K! The only thing you killed was the scene. You killed it, handsome handsome. Had you killed me instead, cinegoers would have rejoiced in the streets! All the best. (sic)"

Anil too responded with the same warmth and tweeted, "Kamal in that moment might have thought of killing Manav for sure Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy but I couldn’t have killed this scene without you!! @RahulBose1. Thank you so much for the support always! (sic)"

'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015) was a box office success and starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah among others in pivotal roles.

Looking forward, Anil Kapoor has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal' led by Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Rahul Bose, on the other hand, is yet to announce a new project. He was last seen in Netflix film Bulbbul.