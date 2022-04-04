Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter break up rumour: A complete timeline of the 'Khaali Peeli' couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have reportedly broken up

Highlights Ananya and Ishaan' story is that of co-stars turned lovers

The couple's romance blossomed in 2020 and 2021 but they now have reportedly broken up

Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem had once said that Ananya is part of their 'inner circle'

One of Bollywood's youngest and most happening couples, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly broken up after three years of dating each other. From what we know, the couple parted ways mutually and on a positive note and will continue to remain friends going further. Not just that, they might collaborate on a project, a rarity when it comes to ex-partners. However, there has been no confirmation from either about their alleged break-up.

Read: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter break up after 3 years? Couple reportedly parts ways because...

Here, we look at a timeline of their relationship for three years. Although the couple has been extremely private about their romance, rarely talking about each other or their affair in public, we trace back their association on Khaali Peeli movie sets in late 2019 to their recent spotting together at Dharma productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash.

Read: Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor's angst to prove himself on cricket ground is palpable | Watch Video

The first film- Khaali Peeli

Ananya and Ishaan fell for each other during the shoot of their movie Khaali Peeli. They began filming for it in late 2019 till the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ishaan revealed that Ananya helped him detach from the aspects of movie-making that do not concern him, thus keeping him mentally relaxed. Here, Ishaan also revealed two photographs that he had stuck to his bedroom wall. One picture was from the time he shot for director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds and another was Ananya's. This seemingly confirmed that they were with each other.

During a live interaction with her fans on Instagram, Ananya also spoke about Ishaan for the first time. She said, "We are similar people and bond over a lot of common things. Our film is very special to both of us." Ananya added that Ishaan is chilled out and very talented.

On social media posts, they continued to draw the attention of the netizens with their flirty comments.

Ananya-Ishaan step out together

While 2020 was the beginning of their romance, they stepped out in public later that year for the first time together as they jetted off to the Maldives for New Year's vacation. Ishaan and Ananya's unseen moments from the island nation went viral on the internet as they declared their relationship status without saying the words.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's picture from 2020

Public outings continue

After New Year's the couple was believed to be together. As they became more comfortable, they were snapped together at Bollywood parties. At such public outings, Ishaan turned very protective of his ladylove, making sure she was comfortable as the paparazzi surrounded them.

Ananya gets involved in Drugs case and Ishaan stands by her

In October 2021, Ananya was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her friend Aryan Khan was nabbed onboard a cruise ship carrying drugs. During this time, Ishaan stood by her like a rock and made sure she has someone to rely on in her time of need.

New Year vacation in Rajasthan

Ananya and Ishaan once again spent the New Year's 2021 together, this time in Rajasthan. They went for a vacation to the Ranthambhore National Park and upon return were snapped together by the paparazzi.

Neelima Azeem says Ananya is part of the 'inner circle'

In an interview with India Today in early 2022, Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem opened up about Ananya saying, “She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan's life. I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well.”

Ananya hangs out with Ishaan, Shahid and Mira

Neelima's words about Ananya rang true when she partied with Ishaan's bother, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. The occasion was Shahid's birthday and Ananya had a great time with Ishaan and the family in Goa.