Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter break up after 3 years? Couple reportedly parts ways because...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTER Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday

Highlights Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly called it quits after dating for 3 years

The duo starred together in the film Khaali Peeli

If media reports are to be believed Bollywood stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have broken up. The couple, who was rumored to be dating for three years now reportedly decided to part ways on mutual terms. The duo continues to share a cordial bond. The two are said to have bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli where their love story began. While the two never disclosed their relationship to the public, it is said that after dating for three years the young actors have decided to call it quits. It's a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note.

As per reports, keeping their professional foot forward, not only the two will remain cordial in their personal lives but if an opportunity to share the screen comes their way, the two actors will accept it. Apparently, Ishaan and Ananya realized that their way of looking at things was different from one another and hence the decision.

While the two never accepted their relationship, Ishaan often posted Ananya's photos on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Ananya who was last seen in Gehraiyaan is looking to the release of Liger. Helmed by popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' sees Vijay Deveraakonda playing the role of a boxer. The film jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ishaan, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to release on July 15 this year. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

The release of ‘Phone Bhoot' marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. While it is said to be sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, details about the plot of the film are still under wraps.

Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film Pippa lined up. He will start shooting for the film soon after he wraps up Phone Bhoot.