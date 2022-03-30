Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in New Delhi from March 31 to April 1
  • Jammu and Kashmir govt terminates five employees for having terror links, reports ANI
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amy Schumer 'still triggered and traumatised' with Will Smith slap incident

Amy Schumer 'still triggered and traumatised' with Will Smith slap incident

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2022 16:25 IST
Amy 'still traumatised' with Will Smith slap incident
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMYSCHUMER

Amy 'still traumatised' with Will Smith slap incident

Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer has posted a shocked reaction to Hollywood star Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock during the event. "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," Schumer began in a light-hearted manner in an Instagram post late on Tuesday, reports Variety'.

Schumer was referring to her Hulu show 'Life & Beth'. However, Schumer got serious quickly after that.

"But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

"So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed," Schumer continued

Schumer co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith being in a 'G.I. Jane' movie because of her shaved head.

Smith then took the stage to slap Rock. Although it appeared to be a joke at first, Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth!"

Smith went on to win the best actor Oscar for 'King Richard' and made an emotional speech during which he apologised for the incident, but not to Rock.

He subsequently apologised to Rock, saying: "I was out of line and I was wrong."

The incident made headlines around the world. Smith now faces action from the Academy.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News