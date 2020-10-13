Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol to welcome their first baby soon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA_RAO_INSTA Amrita Rao pregnant

Actress Amrita Rao has always kept a low profile when it comes to her personal life. We recently spotted the pretty actress outside a clinic in Khar and the secret is out! Amrita and RJ Anmol are expecting their first baby and the glowing mommy-to-be was seen with her hubby outside her doctor's clinic.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after seven years of dating. Incidentally, even the wedding was an intimate affair attended by just family and close friends.

A source close to the actress said, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."

