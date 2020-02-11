Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan shares rare childhood picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white photo, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle can be seen posing in frock and skirt-blouse.

This morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and late poet Narendra Sharma, commemorating them on their death anniversary on Tuesday.

Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. https://t.co/v6KHxRAxXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 11, 2020

Big B posted the photo of the two sisters as children in response to Mangeshkar's tweet. He captioned the picture in Hindi. "This is a childhood photograph of Lata ji and Asha ji. I read how Lata ji was remembering her gurus in her tweet earlier today, and suddenly I came across this photograph of her. Telepathy!" wrote Bachchan.

T 3438 - लता जी , और आशा जी के बचपन का चित्र !



आज लता जी के Tweet में पढ़ा कैसे उन्होंने अपने गरुओं को याद किया , और अचानक ये चित्र मुझे मिल गया ! telepathy !! pic.twitter.com/8YLcIPjHRR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2020

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "Old is Gold sir".

Another fan commented: "You are an inspiration for all of us."