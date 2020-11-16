Monday, November 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable birthday post for granddaughter Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable birthday post for granddaughter Aaradhya

On Aaradhya's ninth birthday today, November 16, Big B took to Instagram to share a collage of nine of her pictures, from ages one to nine, mapping out exactly how the little one has grown.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2020 10:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable birthday post for granddaughter Aaradhya
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable birthday post for granddaughter Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan has wished granddaughter Aaradhya on social media. in a special way. Big B has shared a timeline of Aaradhya Bachchan’s pictures which show her childhood over the years. One can see how the little girl has grown with the passage of time but yes, her cuteness hasn’t faded a bit! Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.” There is no denying that Aaradhya will sure be elated upon having received this sweet birthday wish from her grandfather.

Recently on Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, she shared selfies also featuring her daughter Aaradhya and wrote, “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL… I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY THANK YOU forever and beyond And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News