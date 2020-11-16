Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable birthday post for granddaughter Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan has wished granddaughter Aaradhya on social media. in a special way. Big B has shared a timeline of Aaradhya Bachchan’s pictures which show her childhood over the years. One can see how the little girl has grown with the passage of time but yes, her cuteness hasn’t faded a bit! Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.” There is no denying that Aaradhya will sure be elated upon having received this sweet birthday wish from her grandfather.

Recently on Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, she shared selfies also featuring her daughter Aaradhya and wrote, “THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL… I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY THANK YOU forever and beyond And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday GOD BLESS ALWAYS."