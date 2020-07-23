Amitabh Bachchan rubbishes reports of his testing Negative for Covid-19 in a strongly worded tweet

Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE IMAGE) Amitabh Bachchan rubbishes reports of his testing Negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing Covid treatment in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, has taken to Twitter to rubbish reports of testing negative for coronavirus. Earlier today, there were several reports claiming that the veteran actor had tested negative for the virus and is likely to be discharged soon. The reports further said that his other tests were also normal, including blood test and city scan and he might get discharged in a day or two. Amitabh Bachchan, in his latest tweet, said all these reports were simply "fake and incorrigible lie."

".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!", the 77-year-old actor wrote.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared two photographs of himself, one with folded hands and the other where he stretches his palms in prayer.

"Mazhab toh yeh do hatheliyaan batati hain, jude to 'puja' khule toh 'dua' kehlaati hain (The two hands describe religion. Whenever they are folded it is called puja and when they are stretched it is called dua)," he wrote on Instagram.

Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.

Reacting to Bachchan's tweet, fans shared their prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. Unconfirmed reports claim that the veteran actor is recovering and might be discharged from hospital soon.

