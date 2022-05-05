Amber Heard tearfully describes details of alleged sexual assault by Johnny Depp: 'He ripped my dress'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THATUMBRELLA Amber Heard tearfully testifies about Johnny Depp's alleged abuse

Amber Heard testified on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp repeatedly struck her during drug and alcohol-fuelled rage and he did a "cavity search" on her while looking for his cocaine. She tearfully shared the details and said they were staying with friends at a "fancy trailer park" in 2013. Depp allegedly thought another woman, who had taken ecstasy, had hit on her. Heard, who was high on mushrooms, and Depp went back to their trailer. The actor was screaming and tearing everything apart.

"He ripped my dress," she recalled. "He rips my underwear off and then he, he proceeds to do a cavity search. He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke."

Heard gave a fuller account of the alleged abuse and shared, "I just, stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn't know what to do."

Heard also alleged that "no one was honest" with Depp about the extent of his drug and alcohol issues. "He'd pass out in his own vomit. He'd lose control of his own body," she said. "Then he'd walk around saying he didn't have a problem."

Reportedly, Amber had fired her PR team and switched to a new firm after she reportedly became frustrated following a week of 'bad headlines' during the defamation trial.

In his own testimony, Johnny Depp said he never struck Amber Heard and characterised her as having "a need" for conflict and violence. The A-list trial in Virginia, which started on April 11 and is set to last another three weeks. Depp, 58, so far claimed he was the victim of domestic abuse during his four days of testimony - with his bodyguard on Thursday even describing in detail the wounds on the actor's face allegedly sustained during a confrontation with Heard.

The actor is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him and ruined his career after a 2018 Washington Post article in which she described herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse', without naming her ex-husband. Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.

Heard's lawyer is arguing Depp abused her both physically and sexually and she hopes to make her point once she takes the stand early this week.

The trial is expected to continue for at least another month.