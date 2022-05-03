Amber Heard's behaviour in marriage with Johnny Depp a result of her mental health conditions?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMBERHEARD Amber Heard's psych evaluation was carried out before Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for USD 50 million (Rs 383 crore) for writing an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, claiming it has cost him his Hollywood career. The trial is currently underway in the Fairfax, Virginia court with both parties taking the stand in a series of allegations and counter-allegations. During the court battle, new medical terms were introduced to define Heard's mental condition.

Heard's psychological evaluation was done by Shannon Curry, PsyD, a clinical and forensic psychologist in California and Hawaii, who spent around 12 hours with her. Curry testified in Court that the actress suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. Separately, Heard has said she has posttraumatic stress disorder.

Since the Depp-Heard trial is being televised in the US and daily updates regarding the court proceedings have generated massive interest in the public, we explain what are the medical conditions that allegedly ail Depp's ex-wife Heard, who has claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor.

What is Histrionic Personality Disorder?

Histrionic personality disorder is a serious mental health condition. It is marked by unstable emotions, a distorted self-image and an overwhelming desire to be noticed. People with HPD often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention, as per Cleveland Clinic.

The HPD ails women more than men and can be learned or inherited.

The word “histrionic” means “dramatic or theatrical.” For people with histrionic personality disorder, their self-esteem depends on the approval of others and doesn’t come from a true feeling of self-worth. They have an overwhelming desire to be noticed and often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention.

People with histrionic personality disorder often don’t realise their behavior and way of thinking may be problematic. Histrionic personality disorder is one of a group of conditions called “Cluster B” personality disorders, which involve dramatic and erratic behavior. Researchers have found this condition to be a rare one and estimates suggest that about 1% of people have HPD. It can happen in the late teens or early 20s. While histrionic personality disorder generally can’t be prevented, treatment like therapy can allow a person who's prone to this condition to learn more productive ways of dealing with triggering behaviors, thoughts and situations.

What is Borderline Personality Disorder?

With borderline personality disorder, you have an intense fear of abandonment or instability, and you may have difficulty tolerating being alone, as per Mayo Clinic. This condition may lead to inappropriate anger, impulsiveness and frequent mood swings. Such behaviour may push others away, even though you want to have loving and lasting relationships.

Other common symptoms of borderline personality disorder are rapid changes in self-identity and self-image that include shifting goals and values, and seeing yourself as bad or as if you don't exist at all, impulsive and risky behavior, such as gambling, reckless driving, unsafe sex, spending sprees, binge eating or drug abuse, or sabotaging your own success.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.