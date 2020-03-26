Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Alia Bhatt shares photo with father Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him amid coronavirus lockdown

Alia Bhatt shares photo with father Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him amid coronavirus lockdown

Actress Alia Bhatt who is these days quarantining away from her family during the coronavirus lockdown shared a picture with father Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 18:48 IST
Alia Bhatt shares photo with father Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him amid coronavirus lockdown

Alia Bhatt shares photo with father Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him amid coronavirus lockdown

Actress Alia Bhatt is missing her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt the most amidst the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father. "Stay home & post old pictures when you're missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe," Alia captioned the image.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in "Sadak 2", which is directed by none other than his father Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film.

Fight Against Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy💗 #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Initially, Alia was scared to be directed by him.

"Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing," she had said.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X