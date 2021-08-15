Alia Bhatt is all hearts for Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah: 'You were too special'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt is all hearts for ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah was released on Thursday. The star cast of the film is being lauded for their remarkable performances. Flooding social media with praises, industry friends and critics have been showering their love on Sidharth and Kiara. After Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt is all praise for the actor. Alia on Sunday took to Instagram to share a story on how much she enjoyed watching the film. Alia also showered praise on Sidharth’s rumored girlfriend and Shershaah actress Kiara Advani.

"Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. Sidharth Malhotra, you were too special yaa! So, so moving. And Kiara Advani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole team and entire cast. Such a lovely film," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Earlier, the film also received a special review by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He tweeted, ""If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

In the film, Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King). Set in the 90s, the film will also offer an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair- Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara was seen portraying the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra.