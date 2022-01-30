Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADIANSKHIMESH Ahan Shetty hopes to work with Rohit Shetty, Zoya Akhtar in future

Newcomer Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in Bollywood with “Tadap”, said going ahead in his career, Rohit Shetty, Zoya Akhtar and Nitesh Tiwari are some of the directors he wants to work with. Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, headlined the Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu romantic-action-drama “RX 100”.

"Tadap", directed by Milan Luthria, featured “Student of the Year 2” actor Tara Sutaria opposite Shetty.

The newcomer said working with Luthria was a great learning experience.

"I think more than being a director, Milan Sir was that guide and mentor for me which I really required because it was my first film. He really took the time and taught me a lot about cinema while we were filming ‘Tadap’,” Ahan said in a statement.

Though the actor is yet to announce his next project, he has expressed his desire to work with Rohit Shetty, Akhtar, Tiwari and others.

"Milan Sir is definitely someone I’d love to work with (again). Then there is Rohit Shetty who I’m hoping I can get to work. Zoya Akhtar, Nitesh Tiwari, Mohit Suri, Siddhart Anand, Aditya Dhar, Abhishek Kapoor,” Ahan added.

Released theatrically on December 3, 2021 “Tadap” earned over Rs 34 crore worldwide at the box office. The film made its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

Ahan said he is happy with the response his debut film has received from the audiences.

"It’s very important to understand that it is okay to feel a certain way to take in the love and appreciation that you are getting, but don’t let that get to your head,” he said.

"Personally, I don’t believe I’ve made it yet and I’m not going to believe that until I (hopefully) have five or six more successful films. Never be content and get too comfortable, always be on your toes wanting more and wanting to be better because that is what will drive you," he added.

"Tadap" is produced by noted filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.