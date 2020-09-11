Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19, shares Instagram post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFTABSHIVDASANI Aftab Shivdasani tested positive for COVID-19, shares Instagram post

Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under home quarantine and distancing himself socially (even from his family, if his statement is anything to go by).

Aftab and Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl in August. The couple was in London at that time. Aftab flew down to Mumbai so he could resume the shooting for his upcoming web show 'Posion 2'. It is still unclear whether his wife and daughter are also in Mumbai.

The actor was detected COVID-19 positive after showing symptoms of dry cough and mild fever. He even asked people who came in contact with him, to get themselves tested.

He released a statement which read:

Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine.

I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.

Apart from 'Posion 2', Aftab Shivdasani has also been roped in for 'Tom Dick And Harry Returns'. He is also going to begin work on his production 'Dhundh', soon.

