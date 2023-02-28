Actor Manav Durga will soon be seen in the film 'Bihaan' based on women's trafficking

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manav Durga will soon be seen in the film 'Bihaan'

Actor Manav Durga has been roped in for director Dhiraj Kumar's upcoming movie Bihaan. The actor will be seen in the role of Sheru in this film based on social issues. The story of this film revolves around women trafficking and exposes its bitter truths. The importance of this topic can be gauged from the fact that In a tweet, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "According to NCRB data, crimes against women increased by 41 percent in 2021 and the crimes against children increased by 32 percent".

Apart from Manav, the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Dubai-based model-turned actress Rhea Saggu. Manav says, “The concept of Bihaan is quite unique because in our male-dominated society, there is usually a large population who do not even discuss such issues due to their born privilege so I am proud to be a part of this film.” The shooting of the film Bihaan is scheduled to begin soon.

The film is an attempt to tell that the struggle of women never ends due to their 'identity'. The film tries to tell that those women who did not get enough opportunities earlier at home or in society, decided to come out because of this discrimination. But the perpetrators of women trafficking caught them here too and pushed them into a quagmire of different crimes and conflicts. Not everyone's luck was so good that they would have got rescued or rehabilitated. Similarly, instead of a dignified life, the story of women's struggle for self-esteem is threaded in this film.

Apart from this, Manav will also be seen in the film '100' being directed by Sajid Khan. In this film, Manav will be seen alongside actors like John Abraham. Manav has also been a part of the Punjabi film industry before.

Latest Entertainment News