Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Bedi backs Milind Soman's controversial birthday post

'Absolutely nothing obscene': Pooja Bedi backs Milind Soman's controversial birthday post

Last week, on his 55th birthday, Milind Soman had shared a picture of himself running nude on Goa beach, which was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. The post has created a stir on social media. Recently, Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi backed Milind’s controversial image saying that there was ‘absolutely nothing obscene’ about the photo and called it ‘aesthetic’.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Pooja Bedi compared the image of Milind with those of bare Naga sadhus and tweeted, “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!”

A bsolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more!

His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks!

If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable! pic.twitter.com/vTTAK8whIi — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) November 8, 2020

The actress compared Milind’s picture with those of naked Naga sadhus and stated that smearing ash on one’s face cannot make nudity acceptable. She said that obscenity lies in the minds of the viewer imagining more.

Posting the picture on his birthday, Milind Soman captioned it “Happy birthday to me! #55.”

The South Goa district police booked Milind for obscenity, days after the photograph of the former supermodel taken while running on a Goa beach went viral.

Last week, actress Poonam Pandey also got into legal trouble for shooting an ‘obscene’ video in Goa.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage