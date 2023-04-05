Abdu Rozik trolled after he CLAIMS seeing a growth in his height, netizens say 'fame chaiye isse'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU ROZIK Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan has become a household name post his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. The Tajikistan singer, who won millions of heart with his cute looks and close bond with co-contestant Shiv Thakare, has been suffering from growth hormone deficiency. Reportedly, he was also diagnosed with rickets, but his family could not afford his treatment. However, Abdu recently took to his social media handles and claimed that he is seeing a 'growth in his height even after doctor's told it was impossible'. While many of his fans were happy to see the progressive, some trolled Abdu for making such claims for 'fame and recognition.'

Abdu revealed in his Instagram post that he has witnessed growth in his height. He posted a picture and captioned it, "Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!" As the post went viral, several chimed into the comment section and slammed him for the same. A user wrote, "Bacche ko fame chahiye...bahut accha samjhta tha mai tujhe tu to sanp likla." Another said, "Isko bus fame chaiye kaise bhi."

On the other hand, many showered love and said, "You are developing into a really handsome gentleman abduuu." Another said, Bhagwan Ke Pass Der Hai Lekin Andher Nahi. #AbduRozik." Abdu's emotional fan wrote a heartwarming note, "The CAPTION is miraculous! @abdu_rozik It's the most AWESOMEST update from you & kinda MAGICAL too. Literally got me in TEARS, a happy one!"

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik has been in news for his feud with MC Stan. The team of Tajikistani singer issued a statement days after he said that his friendship with rapper MC Stan has ended. Abdu had slammed the rapper for spreading lies about their song together and shared screenshots of 'abusive' comments that MC Stan's fans made at him. Also, he earlier revealed that Stan had disconnected his calls and refused to talk to him when he had contacted him to support his music video. Sajid Khan also visited Abdu and called MC Stan but the rapper hung up the call. The rapper didn’t respond to the voice note sent by Abdu as well.

