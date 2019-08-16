Varun Dhawan wishes 'No 1 director' David Dhawan on his birthday, shares BTS photos from sets of Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan wishes ''No 1 director'' David Dhawan on his birthday,

Bollywood director David Dhawan, who gave some of the most memorable family entertainers in the 90s has turned a year older on August 16. The director who is known for his masala movies initially made drama films before switching to comedy. His first movie was Aandhiyan which released in 1990. David Dhawan, whose original name is Rajinder Dhawan, churned out some blockbuster movies along with Govinda such as Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1,

The director is currently shooting for Coolie No 1, which is the adaptation of 1995 romantic comedy of the same name. The movie directed by David Dhawan himself starred Govinda and Karisma as lead pair. On his birthday, Varun took to Twitter to wish his dad with some adorable BTS photos from the sets of Coolie No 1. In the pictures, the actor can be seen in his Coolie look while our director is wearing 'Coolie topi'.

''Happy birthday papa मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. Coolie number 1,'' Varun captioned the photos.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Varun Dhawan said that the movie is not a remake but an adaptation of the original, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake,” Varun had said.

In an interview with IANS, David Dhawan said that he is working with some of his old team members to bring back the same charm. "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue,'' he had said.