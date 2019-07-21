Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan's way of 'old fashioned posting' will brighten up your Sunday, watch video

Salman Khan is busy gearing up for his upcoming film Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt and is the producer of the 9th season of famous dance reality show Nach Baliye. The star has also been pretty active on social media, giving his fans a sneak-peek into his personal as well as professional life. He was recently on a posting spree, where he shared a number of work out videos straight from the gym, giving inspiration to his followers.

Recently, the actor took to his official account to share a short clip which is sure to leave the viewers in splits. In this video, Salman is dressed in black and can be seen packing up something in an envelope. However, it is the caption of this post which steals all the attention. It reads: “Posting the old fashioned way...”

Posting the old fashioned way... pic.twitter.com/yITahGNA3s — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 20, 2019

Salman Khan is a popular Bollywood superstar. But no one knows how Salman is as a 'mamu' or with the children of his family. Also, how he is defying age when it comes to fitness. Now, the "Dabangg" star is taking the digital route to give a glimpse into his personal life.

Earlier, Salman, 53, mostly used his social media handles to keep his fans and followers updated on his professional projects.

It's only recently that he has started sharing on social media his fitness anecdotes or giving a sneak peek into his family life. It all started when he pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan, last week.

Since then, he has posted videos showing his workouts to stay fit and flexible, how his security team helps in his fitness regime. He also impressed many by doing a backflip into a pool.

