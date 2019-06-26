Katrina can walk through hell and remain an angel: Farah Khan

Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who is choreographing "Tip tip barsa paani" for "Sooryavanshi", has praised Katrina Kaif, saying the actress can walk through hell and still remain an angel.

Farah on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scene photograph from the shoot of the song's remake for the film.

"Shooting with my darling Katrina Kaif. Her true beauty lies under the make-up. She can walk through hell and still remain an angel. I love her and more importantly I admire her," Farah captioned the image.

The film stars Akshay Kumar.

"Tip tip barsa paani", an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film "Mohra", was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".

"Sooryavanshi", which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.