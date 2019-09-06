Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma promotes positivity on Social Media

Actress Anushka Sharma tweeted a video of her in which she is seen reading out positive tweets from people's Twitter Handle. Taking inspiration from her father Ajay Kumar Sharma, Anushka looks to promote positivity around and she uses social media for it.

Tweeting the video Anushka wrote My dad always told me two things- do the right thing always & have compassion in your heart no matter the circumstances. It takes special substance to be compassionate. This world is a circle of life. What goes around comes right back around. #HappyTweets #LoveAndLightProject

In the times when the social media platforms are flooded with negative posts and slander finding out the positive vibe around social media is important and Anushka just knows how to do it. The actress is often the target of trolls online and faces heavy trolling, but she chooses to keep positive and doesn't let the abuse or slander to affect her.

Recently she was seen spending quality time with hubby Virat Kohli in the pictures uploaded by him on Instagram.

Anushka was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer and has been missing from movies since. There were also reports of the actor quitting acting but she has squashed any such speculations and said "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time." We hope she finds the script she is looking for because fans can not just wait to see her back on the silver screen.