Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
  Ananya Panday shares her secret, says she counts on BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday, the star-kid of Bollywood, the daughter of Chunky Panday is much in news for her upcoming movie. She marked her career in Bollywood with one of the highly anticipated movies of the industry, Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria has become the talk of the town.

New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2019 13:12 IST
Ananya Panday, the star-kid of Bollywood, the daughter of Chunky Panday is much in news for her upcoming movie. She marked her career in Bollywood with one of the highly anticipated movies of the industry, Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria has become the talk of the town. Be it revealing her crush on Kartik Aaryan or her viral party photos with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya Panday's best friends forever- Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have always stood by her side. The SOTY 2 actress recently shared her secret and told, that she always counts on her friends.

Ananya Panday shares that she is thankful to her friends for their immense support. The trio is famous with a tag of Charlie's Angels.

double trouble ⚠️

Ananya Panday revealed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan on National television. She will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The movie is set to release on December 6, 2019.

