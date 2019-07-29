Amitabh Bachchan wraps up Gulabo Sitabo shoot; next up, KBC

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahanshah of Bollywood will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushamnn Khurrana. The movie is based on the theme of the day-to-day struggle of a common man in real life. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the strangest look ever. He is beyond recognizable in his Gulabo Sitabo looks to such an extent that he roamed around freely in the streets of Lucknow without getting noticed by the fans.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to announce the wrap of his movie Gulabo Sitabo. He shares few pictures from the sets of the movie and reveals his plan to take up KBC next.
T 3241 - The wrap on 'Gulabo Sitabo' .. a non stop well planned schedule .. now onto the next .. KBC ! pic.twitter.com/XtQQQzXFVB— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019
Earlier in Mumbai Mirror's report, it was revealed, " Mumbai Mirror, "On Tuesday, he had gone to see the location and did a recce of the site and started shooting for his portions on Wednesday. Most of the filming will take place in the old parts of the city."
View this post on Instagram
First look of @amitabhbachchan as a landlord to @ayushmannk tenant in @shoojitsircar #GulaboSitabo... . . The shooting began on Wednesday at Mahmoodabad Palace in Lucknow's Qaiserbagh... . . . .the film is scheduled to be wrapped up in August and release in 2020! . . . . . . . . . #shahrukhkhan #katrinakaif #katrinakaiffans #shahrukhkhanfans #shahrukhkhanlovers #shahrukhkhanfanclub #aliabhatt #shahrukhkhanforlife #Salmankhan #beingsalmankhan #salmankhansmile #salmankhanrules #salmankhanfans #salmankhanfilms #salmankhanstyle #ajaydevgnfanclub #Indianmemes #indiancinema #katrinakaif_love #aamirkhanfan #akshaykumarteam #Akshaykumar #aamirkhan #katrinakaifdaily #sohailkhan #katrinakaifvideos #ajaydevgn #aamirkhanfans
Amitabh Bachchan is sporting a grumpy old man's look. In the first look, the 76-year-old thespian is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetic nose, which made Big B almost unrecognisable.
T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019
From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..
AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??
"Gulabo Sitabo", is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of the "Piku" fame.
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News
Click Here for Trending News
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page