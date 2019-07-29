Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan wraps up Gulabo Sitabo shoot; next up, KBC

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahanshah of Bollywood will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushamnn Khurrana. The movie is based on the theme of the day-to-day struggle of a common man in real life. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the strangest look ever. He is beyond recognizable in his Gulabo Sitabo looks to such an extent that he roamed around freely in the streets of Lucknow without getting noticed by the fans.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to announce the wrap of his movie Gulabo Sitabo. He shares few pictures from the sets of the movie and reveals his plan to take up KBC next.

T 3241 - The wrap on 'Gulabo Sitabo' .. a non stop well planned schedule .. now onto the next .. KBC ! pic.twitter.com/XtQQQzXFVB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

Earlier in Mumbai Mirror's report, it was revealed, " Mumbai Mirror, "On Tuesday, he had gone to see the location and did a recce of the site and started shooting for his portions on Wednesday. Most of the filming will take place in the old parts of the city."

Amitabh Bachchan is sporting a grumpy old man's look. In the first look, the 76-year-old thespian is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetic nose, which made Big B almost unrecognisable.

T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..

From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..

AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

"Gulabo Sitabo", is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of the "Piku" fame.

