Vidyut Jammwal to move beyond action in Khuda Hafiz

Vidyut Jammwal with Faruk Kabir

Director Faruk Kabir says his romantic thriller "Khuda Hafiz" will to light the new side of actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut ventures into a true-blue romance-action genre for the first time with the film. While the plot is still under the wraps, it is being said that the movie will be based on true incidents. It is scheduled to release in early 2020.

"In all honesty I have found in Vidyut a very close friend for life, I know in our industry friendships as the cliche goes last only till the film does, though my relation and bond with VJ is one of the sweet rarities. And it all stems and originated in the fact that we both found over the course of the last four months, a lot of reasons to have that genuine respect for each-other, which we openly articulate to each-other and rub of each-other's energies," Faruk told IANS.

"You are going to see a side of VJ as an actor that you have not witnessed before and he is going to move you and stir you with a very honest and intense portrayal of a character and not an action star (like he is known to be). In a nutshell, 'Khuda Hafiz' works because Vidyut and my personal bond and professional trust works," he added.

Faruk, known for "Allah Ke Banday" and "377 AbNormal", asserted that working on "Khuda Hafiz" was challenging.

"The work on 'Khuda Hafiz' has been most challenging, both from a logistical technical point of view and from the prism of emotional intelligence too. One always needs to be in touch with themselves and super focused to make a film as vast as this," he said.

"We have just finished a 54-day schedule in Uzbekistan and in minus 6 degree temperatures and we needed all the resolve inside us to pull through well on all counts. In-terms of exceptions, I want to always think about content from an audience point of view, I like my actors and my camera to perform for an audience point of view, to give them an experience of a story. So most of my work and efforts are always to achieve that sublime state of getting it emotionally and dramatically right for an audience. So what you can expect is a story that is both emotionally charged and dramatically thrilling to watch," he added.