Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani's quest for Mount Everest is deeply emotional

It's age vs grit in the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film Uunchai. The makers revealed the first footage from the movie on social media platforms and it is about the quest to capture the highest peak in the world- Mount Everest. The movie has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who has been known to helm emotional family dramas and Uunchai seems right up his alley. The movie will follow Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher's characters, who, in the later stages of their lives, embark on the journey to the 'top of the world'.

Uunchai trailer is a mix of drama and humour

Uunchai trailer has set the tone right. It looks like the movie will be the perfect blend of humour and drama. We are introduced to four friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher. While alive, they keep talking about embarking on the Everest quest. However, they keep postponing it and blame their age for it. After Danny's character dies the other friends take it up as a task and embark on the trek to Everest. The camaraderie between the four friends is set in the initial minutes of the trailer followed by how the loss of one has affected the others.

Parineeti Chopra to lead Everest trek

Parineeti Chopra will play the character of the trek guide who will help the three friends scale Everest. It will be interesting to witness how Parineeti's chemistry with the veteran actors plays out in the movie.

The official logline of Uunchai read: Embark on the journey of a lifetime with Uunchai for the sake of lifelong friendships. Cheer on this trio as they leave their cozy Delhi lives to trek to Everest Base Camp. Why? Because Friendship Was Their Only Motivation!

Uunchai full cast details

Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances. Set to be released on November 11, the film is produced by Sooraj Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Uunchai marks the director's return to the big screen after the 2015 romantic drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

