The Sky is Pink: When Priyanka Chopra cried inconsolably after shooting an emotional scene

Priyanka Chopra is back in Bollywood after three years with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and, interestingly PeeCee is also co-producing the film. The Sky is Pink, which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, is a very special film for Priyanka Chopra. Recently, the director Shonali Bose revealed how Priyanka Chopra cried inconsolably after shooting an emotional scene.

The filmmaker Shonali Bose, who returns to the big screen after Margarita with a Straw, revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, that there was one moment during the filming of The Sky Is Pink when PeeCee broke down and couldn't stop crying. Remembering the shoot, Bose revealed that there was an emotional scene shot for the film. While she did not delve into the details of the scene, she remembered PeeCee breaking down in the scene and continued to weep long after she announced "cut."

The Sky is Pink

"Another emotional shoot was when she had to break down after a scene. After I called “cut”, I hugged her and she couldn’t stop crying. She kept whispering, “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. I know now what it means to lose a child. I am so sorry for Ishlu.” I continued holding her," she told Mumbai Mirror. For the unversed, Ishlu mentioned in the statement is referred to Bose's son, Ishan, who died in 2013.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, where she played a cop, after which she took a sabbatical from Hindi films and went to Hollywood. After doing films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka started scouting for scripts to make a comeback in Bollywood. She was supposed to return to the big screen with Salman Khan’s Bharat but her wedding made her take an exit from the project. After almost a year after that, Priyanka is finally back with The Sky Is Pink that recently premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival aka TIFF 2019.

The Sky is Pink revolves around a girl named Aisha Chaudhry aka Zaira Wasim as who tells the story of her parents dealing with their child’s critical illness. The film releases on October 11.

