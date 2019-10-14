Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Nani's Jersey

Shahid will step into the shoes of Nani for the movie.

From Ghajini to Simmba, remakes of South films have always fared well at the Box Office. Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of Arjun Reddy, also raked in moolah and became the highest grossing movie of 2019 (till now).

And looks like, Shahid has signed yet another South remake. The 38-year-old actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film Jersey.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Shahid Kapoor to star in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju... 28 Aug 2020 release."

The film revolves around a failed cricketer who decides to revive his career at the age of 36. Shahid will step into the shoes of Nani for the movie.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Telugu version of the film was a critical as well as commercial success.