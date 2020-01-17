Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer is soaked in love. Watch now

Image Source : YOUTUBE Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer is soaked in love

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have finally come together on the big screen for Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. Fans were still drooling over their beautiful poster from the film released on Thursday that they treated them with the trailer of their film. The couple’s soul-stirring tale of love is bound to make your Friday extra special. Love Aaj Kal is the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film with the same name. Just like the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, this film is also divided by the years and will give the fans two perspectives of a relationship.

Watch Love Aaj Kal trailer here-

Just before the trailer, Sara and Kartik shared their chemistry in the form of the first poster of Love Aaj Kal. Sara wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland”, on the other hand, Kartik explained, “वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं .......कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe” With the poster, they also cleared the confusion around the title of the film. Now, it is clear that the film will compare the relationships in 1990 and 2020.

When director Imtiaz Ali first shared the look from his film Love Aaj Kal, he shared, "In these ten years after Love Aaj Kal, I see that the process of a love relationship has changed dramatically. The way young people think of relationship now, I could not have predicted ten years back. It’s fascinating and very inspiring." The photo featured Sara and Kartik all cuddled up and oozing up romantic vibes. Check out.

SarTik, as fans love to call them, will bring their tale of love, loss and life this Valentines’ Day on the big screen.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page