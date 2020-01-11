Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan wanted to work with Sara Ali Khan since she appeared on Koffee with Karan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Sartik as their fans love to call them, are easily the most adored couple in Bollywood. Ever since Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a crush on Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan, fans have been wanting to see them together on the big screen. Now, its just a month left when the duo will spread the magic of their chemistry in their film Aaj Kal. Talking about how he felt working with Sara, Kartik revealed that he wanted to work with her ever since she took his name on Koffee With Karan.

Kartik told Bollywood Hungama, “Jab se Sara ne Koffee With Karan pe bola hai, tab se main wait kar raha hoon ki hum dono kab ek movie mein dikhenge. I think woh tab se apne aap mein ek curiosity hai. Bohot zyada curiosity rahi hai and I hope ki we will live up to that.” He further added, “The kind of fan frenzy…SarTik jo ek word create hua hai, it’s something which has never happened before the film. Ek frame mein screen pe dekhne se pehle hi yeh chalu hua hai. I love these a lot and I hope ki sablog… They won’t be disappointed!”

Kartik and Sara’s Aaj Kal will hit the screens on February 14th and is directed by Imtiaz Ali, Talking about his experience of working with him, Kartik confessed, “Jis tareeke ki woh film hai, woh bohot relatable film hai. I’m romantic at heart, toh mujhe bohot achchi lagta hai, jo Imtiaz sir ki duniya hoti hai.”

Soon after the duo started the shoot of their film Love Aaj, rumours began popping up that they have fallen in love. However, within a few months the news of their break up also hit the internet.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor ducks question on Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's dating rumours

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page