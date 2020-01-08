Kareena Kapoor ducks question on Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's dating rumours

Kareena Kapoor smartly dodged question of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's relationship

Kareena Kapoor is famously known as the gossip queen of Bollywood. But when asked about the spiciest rumour in town -- of Sara Ali Khan dating Kartik Aaryan, she remained mum. The point to be noted here is Kartik Aaryan was one of the only two male stars to have been invited on Kareena's radio show -- the other being her husband Saif Ali Khan.

"In fact that was one of my questions on my show and he [Kartik Aaryan] was like he is dating his work," Kareena said, adding, she wouldn't know if Kartik and Sara are dating because "none of them have told" her.

Kareena was responding to Pinkvilla's questions on her show.

Dating rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been making rounds for a long time now. It all started with an episode of Koffee With Karan, where Sara confessed her admiration for Kartik and said she would like to go on a date with him. The duo came closer during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s next Aaj Kal.

Their couple was given nickname SarTik by their fans. Kartik even flew to Bangkok for Sara’s birthday and made it all the more special.

It was also rumoured that they broke up. But grapevine has it they haven't, and are very much together.

A sequel of 2009 release Love Aaj Kal, the Sara and Kartik-starrer will hit the theatres on February 14.

