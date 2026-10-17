Kolkata Durga Puja pandal collapse leaves 17 dead, 35 devotees injured, panic at site

Kolkata:

At least 17 people died and 35 others were injured in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said. As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, police added. "At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," police said. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visit the hospitalised injured at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. All members of the Chorbagan Puja Committee have resigned from the committee in the wake of the incident.

An announcement was made over a loudspeaker by the Chor Bagan Puja Committee at the time of the incident; this announcement led to an increase in the ensuing scramble, said sources.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Expressing grief over the Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, he added.

Stampede occurred due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers: Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police said, "Today at around 7:40 pm, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. The Puja Pandal has now been closed to visitors. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment. As per the information received so far, approximately 35 persons have been shifted to MCH."

Amit Shah speaks to CM Suvendu Adhikari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah postpones scheduled programmes in West Bengal in wake of stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal. Amit Shah said, “I have just received the extremely heartbreaking news of the stampede that occurred at the Chorbagan Public Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. I have spoken with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families. The administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured. I will postpone all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow and visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of all the injured.

Entrance to puja pandal has been closed

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital.Disaster management personnel rushed to the spot. To ensure the safety of the visitors, the entrance to the Puja pandal has been closed for the time being. Reports indicate that several people sustained injuries when the structure gave way, and some others fell ill.

All those affected have been rescued and admitted to the Calcutta Medical College Hospital. The incident has caused significant chaos among the Puja organisers. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and disaster management officials arrived at the scene. Following the evening, light rain occurred in several parts of Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee expresses shock

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock to learn about the stampede at the Chorebagan Puja Pandal. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorebagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said.

Many people lost consciousness, says eyewitness

An eyewitness said, "Many people lost consciousness; some were being taken on motorcycles. I witnessed this happening all around—when people fainted, they were taken away on bikes. All of this took place, and there was a massive crowd as well..."

After the reports of a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, an eye witness says, "The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area....My daughter and grand daughter is hospitalised..."

West Bengal govt launches toll-free helpline

Following the accident at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, the West Bengal government has launched a toll-free helpline. To obtain information related to the accident, please call 18003455678.

Here’s what TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says

On the stampede-like incident at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says, "At the Chorbagan puja in North Kolkata, there has been a most unfortunate incident. The devotees who were there, some are now being brought to the Medical College. Our clear stand is that why it happened and how it happened will be known later, but first we need to save the people. And those who are seriously injured need treatment. Right now, we have a request to the police administration, and our workers are cooperating. Doctors and related staff at the Medical College should be increased immediately, quickly."

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Kolkata Durga Puja pandal accident: West Bengal government launches helpline numbers