Raveena Tandon shares heart-melting video of people applauding sanitation worker by showering flowers

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share a video of people applauding sanitation worker

Raveena Tandon shared a video on Twitter in which people are showering flowers on sanitation worker in an attempt to thank them for their service. The residents of Punjab's Nabha applauded the workers and thanked them for working tirelessly at the forefront amid pandemic. As a mark of gratitude, the residents even offered garlands to the worker. As the worker walked through the area with his hand-cart, he was showered with flowers and greeted with applause.

Tweeting the clip, Raveena wrote, “Somewhere in Punjab.-(via wassap) people thanking the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude for the warriors working day and night,”. Some users commented on her post saying that the video is from Nabha city in Patiala district.

Somewhere in Punjab.-(via wassap) people thanking the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on sanitation workers as a mark of gratitude for the warriors working day and night .♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Knwv45XaBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 4, 2020

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also tweeted the one-minute clip and wrote:"Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19."

Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/tV2OwVa86w — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

Talking about doing namaste instead of shaking hands and being generous towards less-privileged, Raveena told Hindustan Times: “I have been doing Namaste for seven-eight years now, especially since my children were born. Anyone coming from outside and wanting to hold them would have to use a sanitiser first. We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers, have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries.”