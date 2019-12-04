Popular Israeli show 'The Missing' to get Indian remake

The Popular Israeli series "The Missing" ("Ne'elamim") is all set for Indian adaptation. Created by Yaron Arazi, the original series revolves around Emma and Alon, a brother and sister who move to a small town and quickly find out that nothing is quite as it seems in their new neighbourhood. The ground water supply has been geologically poisoned, and three teenagers from their high school died under mysterious circumstances a few months earlier but when an unexplainable photograph of them surfaces, the siblings begin to doubt that they know the full story.

Global content creation and distribution company ADD Content has signed a deal with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment to develop the Indian remake of the drama.

Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Founder and Head of International at ADD Content said: "'The Missing' is a gripping series which has built up a strong fan base in Israel, and we're confident that with Abundantia's track record of hits for this generation and unrivalled local understanding of the market, we can replicate that success for a whole new audience."

Vikram Malhotra is looking forward "to working with Hadas and her team to create the same magic with 'The Missing in India'."

Abundantia Entertainment will adapt "The Missing" under 'FILTERS' - its new content vertical focused on creating IP in the young adult genre.