  5. Malaika Arora dishes out besan ladoos amid COVID-19 lockdown

Malaika Arora dishes out besan ladoos amid COVID-19 lockdown

Malaika Arora is spending her time well in self-isolation by cooking, cleaning, working out and staying positive.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2020 20:32 IST
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was recently seen judging a TV dance reality show.

Actress-model Malaika Arora can cook too! Those who have a sweet tooth should visit her Instagram story, to check out besan ladoos she has dished out.

Taking to her social media, Malaika posted a couple of videos that give a glimpse of her culinary skills as she sets about making the laddoos.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Sharing a picture of the ladoos, Malaika wrote: "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home."

Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe

Praising her cooking skills, a user commented: "Ladoos look so tempting."

Another one commented: "Please share the recipe."

Malaika was currently seen judging dance reality show titled "India''s Best Dancer". Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

