Image Source : INSTAGRAM Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film slows down further

The box office collection of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal continued to fall for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The film has struggled to woo the audience after its opening day. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the drastic fall in numbers for Love Aaj Kal doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its opening weekend itself

This Valentine's Day released film has minted roughly Rs 33 crore in five days. Love Aaj Ka​l earned Rs 12.40 crore on its opening day. However, the Saturday and Sunday collections witnessed a downfall where the film's earnings dipped to Rs 8.01 crore and Rs 8.10 crore. Later, on Monday and Tuesday, the film earnings were recorded at almost Rs 2.50 crore.

The Imtiaz Ali film opened to mixed reviews on February 14. It was one of the much-awaited films of 2020 as the audience saw the fresh onscreen pairing of Sara and Kartik, once rumoured to be dating.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan, the new Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

When Sara Ali Khan was recently asked about the box office numbers for Love Aaj Kal, she said that her job was done before the release of the film. "It's just been a day. I don't want to say anything too soon. I've always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film. Because my job is to do what my director asks me to do with complete conviction and honesty, and I think that I have done that. Beyond that, it's for the audience's to love and the media to love, and I hope that they do", the Kedarnath actress was quoted as saying to News 18.

The film tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. Actress Arushi Sharma also stars in a pivotal role in the film. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first instalment in 2009, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

