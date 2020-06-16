Actress Shubha Poonja to tie the knot in December

Kannada actress Shubha Poonja on Tuesday revealed she is all set to marry her beau Sumanth Billava in December 2020.
Shubha wrote o Instagram: "Sharing with you all the pics of the man who I'm going tot get married to .... Sumanth Billava .
"I know I'm sharing it a day late .... but here it is ... and will be getting married after the lock down probably in December."
Along with it, she posted a few pictures in which the lovebirds strike poses with each other.
Shubha's fans are extremely happy. They showered the couple with love and good wishes.
A user commented: "You guys look so good together."
Another one wrote: "God bless you both."
Shubha is best known for her critically acclaimed film "Moggina Manasu"