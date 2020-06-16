Actress Shubha Poonja to tie the knot in December

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBHA POONJA Shubha Poonja

Kannada actress Shubha Poonja on Tuesday revealed she is all set to marry her beau Sumanth Billava in December 2020.

Shubha wrote o Instagram: "Sharing with you all the pics of the man who I'm going tot get married to .... Sumanth Billava .

"I know I'm sharing it a day late .... but here it is ... and will be getting married after the lock down probably in December."

Along with it, she posted a few pictures in which the lovebirds strike poses with each other.

Shubha's fans are extremely happy. They showered the couple with love and good wishes.

A user commented: "You guys look so good together."

Another one wrote: "God bless you both."

Shubha is best known for her critically acclaimed film "Moggina Manasu"

