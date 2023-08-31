Jawan: Alia Bhatt responds to her reference in film, 'Aur Poori duniya to chahiye sirf SRK...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan Alia Bhatt responds to her reference in film

Alia Bhatt finally responded to her reference in the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Jawan. Alia returned the compliment from the shot in the trailer when SRK's titular character says he wants Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt took to social media and wrote, "Aur poori duniya ko chaiye sirf SRK!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous trailer...7th september is toooo far away." Among one of the highlights of the 'Jawan' trailer was Shah Rukh Khan's titular character saying that he wants Alia Bhatt when in an interrogation scene involving Nayanthara as a cop, he is seen negotiating with her. When the former asked him, "Tumhe chahiye kya?,” Shah Rukh responds cheekily, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were seen together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 slice-of-life film 'Dear Zindagi', which was also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan's trailer has created excitement and curiosity among fans seeing various avatars of the actor to Alia Bhatt's reference to Deepika Padukone's cameo. Ever since the trailer was launched, fans have been trying to decipher the meaning from the scenes.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt's response to Jawan film

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and Ridhi Dogra among others. The film will release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, which also starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Latest Bollywood News